Westchester Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. General Electric accounts for approximately 0.7% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Motco raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 143.0% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 43.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,421,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,018,907. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.33 and a 200-day moving average of $117.53. The stock has a market cap of $149.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a twelve month low of $80.40 and a twelve month high of $138.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

