Westchester Capital Management Inc. Has $15.25 Million Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. Microchip Technology accounts for 4.4% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $15,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 33,044 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after buying an additional 302,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.
Microchip Technology Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.35. 3,808,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,609,899. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.69. The firm has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.67.
Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.
Microchip Technology Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.12%.
About Microchip Technology
Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.
Read More
