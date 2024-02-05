Westchester Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,123 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy accounts for approximately 3.8% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $13,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 190.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.62.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $2.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $140.47. 1,950,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,260,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.77. The firm has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.45 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

