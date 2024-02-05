Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Shares Purchased by Applied Finance Capital Management LLC

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies worth $15,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 157,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,690,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,292.4% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 43.1% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %
WAB stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $133.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,503. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $91.89 and a 52 week high of $135.23. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.19.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies
Insider Buying and Selling at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies
In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, VP Kristine Kubacki sold 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total value of $131,431.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,559.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Survey: Top 10 Industries Where People Would Invest $10K [2024]
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Driven Brands has road to recovery
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Markets suddenly price Eli Lilly stock for a breakout on earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.