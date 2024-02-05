Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Stake Raised by Applied Finance Capital Management LLC

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies worth $15,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,292.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kristine Kubacki sold 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total value of $131,431.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,559.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE:WAB traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,503. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.89 and a fifty-two week high of $135.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.02 and a 200-day moving average of $115.19.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.