William Blair Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.89.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $72.44 on Friday. Hologic has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $87.88. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.19.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hologic will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,619.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,475. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Hologic by 312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

