WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 76.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research raised WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on WisdomTree in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

WisdomTree Stock Performance

NYSE:WT opened at $6.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. WisdomTree has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $7.55.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $90.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WT. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $450,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $835,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WisdomTree Company Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

