Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company's stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WOR. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a sell rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Worthington Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Worthington Enterprises has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $58.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.39. Worthington Enterprises has a 1-year low of $31.91 and a 1-year high of $59.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.71.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.15 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Worthington Enterprises will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worthington Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

