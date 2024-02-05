WOW-token (WOW) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $222.84 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $222.84 million and $5.24 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002643 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000530 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00021649 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005552 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02228355 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $5.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

