Wrapped BNB One Day Trading Volume Hits $139.45 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for about $302.42 or 0.00698934 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $686.22 million and approximately $139.45 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,269,062 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

