WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Shares Bought by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) by 64.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,100 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of WW International worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in WW International by 15.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in WW International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of WW International by 17.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of WW International by 49.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WW International by 49.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the period. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WW traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.87. 1,125,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,751,321. WW International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $13.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.59.

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $214.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.65 million. WW International had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WW International, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WW International news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $144,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,900 shares in the company, valued at $186,998. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WW. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of WW International in a research note on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of WW International in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of WW International in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

