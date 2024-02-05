Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 20,031.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,519 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 504,003 shares during the quarter. Wynn Resorts makes up approximately 0.8% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of Wynn Resorts worth $46,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WYNN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,424,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $720,104,000 after buying an additional 100,246 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,958,745 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $734,913,000 after buying an additional 224,974 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,910,031 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $412,938,000 after buying an additional 180,839 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,795,297 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $400,821,000 after buying an additional 1,579,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343,729 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $246,906,000 after buying an additional 65,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WYNN traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.01. 1,039,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,308. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1,212.28 and a beta of 1.93. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $81.65 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.48.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.20) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 1,250.16%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WYNN. HSBC began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.25.

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $61,410.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,453,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $61,410.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,453,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $1,090,822.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,227,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,495,661 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

