Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

XELB opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Xcel Brands has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.57.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.47% and a negative net margin of 103.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Brands will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 62,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

