Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZG. Bank of America cut Zillow Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $55.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of -83.45 and a beta of 1.89. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $100,412.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 21,855 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $820,655.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,008.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $100,412.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,736 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,923 shares of company stock worth $2,899,105. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 16.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after purchasing an additional 343,693 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $59,032,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,938,000 after purchasing an additional 39,464 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 50.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 946,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,397,000 after buying an additional 317,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,947,000 after acquiring an additional 47,240 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

