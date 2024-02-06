1,003 Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Acquired by Horizon Family Wealth Inc.

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $681,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VHT stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.86. The stock had a trading volume of 41,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,833. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $262.47.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.