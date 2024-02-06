12,300 Shares in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Acquired by Horizon Family Wealth Inc.

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Marqeta by 349.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,882,196 shares during the last quarter. Visa Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter worth $137,389,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marqeta by 785.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,385,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marqeta by 87.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,582,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth $31,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Randall F. Kern sold 53,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $332,476.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $5.86. The company had a trading volume of 541,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,603,845. Marqeta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $7.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.85.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 27.45%. The business had revenue of $108.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

MQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Marqeta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Marqeta in a report on Friday, October 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “positive” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.89.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

