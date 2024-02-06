173,290 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Bought by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 173,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,369,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.4% during the third quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,966,000 after purchasing an additional 41,953 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 504.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,618,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,222,000 after purchasing an additional 466,280 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 187,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,667,000 after purchasing an additional 43,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.76. 7,221,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,607,277. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $109.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.3101 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

