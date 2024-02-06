24,466 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by Horizon Family Wealth Inc.

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,839,000. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 5.5% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $427.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,404,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,266,016. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $407.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.79. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $285.19 and a 52 week high of $430.24.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

