26,106 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 140.6% in the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 118,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 69,048 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 9,844 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR stock opened at $76.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $78.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.20 and its 200 day moving average is $72.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.