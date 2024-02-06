320 Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Purchased by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,898.33.

Shares of DEO opened at $149.45 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $135.63 and a 1-year high of $190.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

