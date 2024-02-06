336 Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Bought by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,851,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $82.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.92. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $68.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.26%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

