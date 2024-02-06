42-coin (42) Price Reaches $27,584.61 on Exchanges

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last seven days, 42-coin has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One 42-coin coin can now be purchased for $27,584.61 or 0.65096684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 42-coin has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $6.37 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 42-coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.78 or 0.00158195 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00009479 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00014473 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000350 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 74.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002322 BTC.

42-coin Coin Profile

42-coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

Buying and Selling 42-coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 42-coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 42-coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.