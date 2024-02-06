424,625 Shares in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 424,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,340,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capri by 65.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Capri by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after buying an additional 102,439 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Capri in the first quarter worth about $227,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Capri in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research note on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Shares of CPRI opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $67.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.36). Capri had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

