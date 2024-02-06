465,611 Shares in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX) Purchased by Westchester Capital Management LLC

Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 465,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,754,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned about 1.49% of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $763,000. Finally, Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,584,000.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

IPXX remained flat at $10.41 during trading hours on Tuesday. 8,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,484. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.35.

About Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

