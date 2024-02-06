5,275 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Purchased by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $46.69 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $47.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.82.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

