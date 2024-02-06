5,328 Shares in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,641,000 after acquiring an additional 191,100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $2,158,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $517,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,387.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $2,158,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,406 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 2.4 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $106.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $123.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.45.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MHK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Articles

