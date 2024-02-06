6,100 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Purchased by Payden & Rygel Investment Group

Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after acquiring an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,977,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $736,154,000 after purchasing an additional 122,139 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 163,082.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,341 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,589,000 after purchasing an additional 65,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PPG Industries by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,775,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $348,944,000 after purchasing an additional 581,750 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $138.72. 105,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,604. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $120.32 and a one year high of $152.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.01. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.93.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

