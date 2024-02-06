732 Shares in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Bought by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 732 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $229.65 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $159.76 and a fifty-two week high of $235.43. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VMC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total value of $959,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,727.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total value of $959,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,727.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,728 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,060 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

