8,034 Shares in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Acquired by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHH. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,688,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at $493,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth $924,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth $645,000. Finally, Menlo Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,180,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Howard Hughes

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 47,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.13 per share, with a total value of $3,296,951.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,037,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,998,978.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anthony Williams sold 850 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $70,507.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 47,012 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.13 per share, for a total transaction of $3,296,951.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,037,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,998,978.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 408,916 shares of company stock valued at $29,706,357 and sold 2,608 shares valued at $215,112. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Howard Hughes Stock Down 2.5 %

HHH stock opened at $76.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.02. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.42 and a 1 year high of $89.58.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $268.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.43 million. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 45.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Howard Hughes Profile

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

