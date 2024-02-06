9258 Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS MOAT traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.93. 1,317,033 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.27 and a 200-day moving average of $79.47. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

