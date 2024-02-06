9258 Wealth Management LLC Buys 11,636 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 83.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,636 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IXUS. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 73,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IXUS traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,196,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $65.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.06.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.048 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

