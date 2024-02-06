9258 Wealth Management LLC Buys 13,872 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,872 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $10,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.31. 2,547,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,170,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.86 and its 200-day moving average is $55.43.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.8471 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

