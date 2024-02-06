9258 Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

9258 Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Eaton by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton by 0.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Eaton by 2.9% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.1% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $269.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,867. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $155.38 and a 1 year high of $272.32.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.92.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

