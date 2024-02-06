9258 Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,347,036,000 after purchasing an additional 349,828,978 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,758,000 after purchasing an additional 92,793 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,648 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,216,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,682,000 after purchasing an additional 18,276 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $143.44. 261,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,226. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $146.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.35.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

