9258 Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after acquiring an additional 552,205,503 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,836,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,087,000 after purchasing an additional 148,117 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,008,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,335,000 after buying an additional 645,147 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after buying an additional 1,054,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,699,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,727,000 after buying an additional 775,225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,119. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $80.52. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.29 and its 200 day moving average is $72.06.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

