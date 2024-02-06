9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,032,460,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,076,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,973,000 after purchasing an additional 16,797,788 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,861,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,023,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958,428 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VEA traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.42. 6,424,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,217,624. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $48.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.54. The company has a market cap of $116.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

