9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $865,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

9258 Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $43,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.49. 29,389,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,988,098. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $44.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 466.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

