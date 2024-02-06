9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $9.45 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,656,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,830,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,257 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,095,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $833,017,000 after purchasing an additional 327,711 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,720,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $842,412,000 after purchasing an additional 446,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,255,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,261,000 after purchasing an additional 733,918 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,847,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $535,544,000 after purchasing an additional 64,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.11. 4,970,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,666,410. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.39 and its 200 day moving average is $93.58. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2359 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

