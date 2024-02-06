9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,762 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,762 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 530.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.95. The stock had a trading volume of 201,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,276. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.03 and a one year high of $80.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.07.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.