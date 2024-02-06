9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,762 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,762 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 530.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.95. The stock had a trading volume of 201,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,276. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.03 and a one year high of $80.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.07.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Is the dip in Atlassian stock a sneaky buy opportunity?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Caterpillar stock hits new highs; time to ring the register?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 5 medical stocks growing earnings by triple digits
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.