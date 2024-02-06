9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 502 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWL traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $120.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,838. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.50. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $121.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

