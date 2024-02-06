9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 705 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

9258 Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 195.1% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

IEI stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.30. 1,630,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,550. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.45 and a 52-week high of $119.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.44 and a 200-day moving average of $114.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2866 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

