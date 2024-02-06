9258 Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

9258 Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 2.7% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Agincourt Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.2% in the third quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 13,778 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.1% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 293,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 516.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $98.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,396,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,785,460. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.23 and a 200 day moving average of $96.10. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $100.98.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

