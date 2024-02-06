AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 771.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,719,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,371,000 after buying an additional 3,292,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,071,000 after buying an additional 1,684,174 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,792,000 after buying an additional 1,436,785 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $89,816,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,230,000 after buying an additional 1,313,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $65,870.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BJ traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.89. The company had a trading volume of 369,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,678. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 43.26%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BJ shares. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

