AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Has $378,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in AbbVie by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 4.2% during the second quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.9% during the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,816,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,381,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.16 and a 200 day moving average of $150.42. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $173.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.73% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Barclays lifted their price target on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

