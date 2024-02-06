AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Sells 146 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lessened its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.33.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.16. 341,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.51 and a 52 week high of $174.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.95.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

