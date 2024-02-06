AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Sells 389 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for 2.2% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 87,332.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,738,000 after buying an additional 7,502,751 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 23.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,223,000 after buying an additional 5,180,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Citigroup by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,558 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on C. Wolfe Research upgraded Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.62.

C traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $54.48. 7,659,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,238,352. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. Citigroup's quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

