AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Takes $2.03 Million Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,000. Humana accounts for 1.9% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $690,516,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth about $421,332,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Humana by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,038,513,000 after acquiring an additional 366,007 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth about $151,766,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Humana by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $864,804,000 after acquiring an additional 290,865 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Argus raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.85.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $3.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $365.01. The company had a trading volume of 773,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,201. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $342.69 and a twelve month high of $541.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $444.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $473.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.