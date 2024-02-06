AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Trims Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,190 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,198 shares of company stock worth $3,077,790. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $143.25. 2,917,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,286,766. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $157.98. The stock has a market cap of $159.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.00 and a 200-day moving average of $124.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

