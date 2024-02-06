Achain (ACT) Market Cap Reaches $1.33 Million

Achain (ACT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Achain has a market cap of $1.33 million and $233,705.87 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Achain has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002297 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001667 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001994 BTC.

About Achain

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

