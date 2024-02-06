Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) shot up 8.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.27. 848,080 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,997,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Trading Up 10.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.47% and a negative net margin of 133.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,176,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after buying an additional 64,133 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 358,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 47,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

